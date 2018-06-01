Funding boost for North Tyneside performers

Young performers have been given a helping hand to take their play to the stage.

The Blowin’ a Hooley Theatre Group, based in Meadowell, have received £3,000 from Sunday for Sammy.

The charity offers a helping hand to young entertainers, actors and musicians.

Micky McGregor and Harriet Ghost, from Blowin’ a Hooley Theatre Group, outlined their plans for a new drama production about the reality of war and the effects of PTSD.

That donation tipped the cumulative total of grants since Sunday for Sammy was formed in 2000 to £500,000.

Tim Healy, actor and trustee of Sunday for Sammy, said: “It’s great to see so much young talent right here in the North East.

“We’ve helped hundreds of people over the years including our own trustee Jason Cook who came to us many years ago for support.

“He’s a great example of what we do as are the Blowin a Hooley theatre group.

“We were able to fund them previously to put on a production of Tom Haddaway’s The Filleting Machine and we’ve watched them grow and develop.

“Half a million pounds is a lot of money to give away and thanks to everyone who has ever attended a show or bought the DVD, even more young people will get that helping hand into the world of entertainment.”

The Sunday for Sammy DVDs, including the 2018 show, are available from JG Windows in Newcastle and Metro Centre. For more visit www.sundayforsammy.org