Funding boost for staff programme

A programme supporting health staff has been given a financial boost.

Northumbria Health NHS Foundation Trust’s revolutionary ‘real time’ staff experience programme has received a vote of confidence from The Health Foundation (THF).

As part of THF’s Innovating for Improvement programme the trust will receive a £75,000 grant to help it test and develop the initiative, with a view to it being adopted by other NHS organisations.

Its Happy, Healthy and Productive staff experience programme follows on from its multi-award winning patient experience work.

The innovative scheme uses real-time data to show how supported, engaged and satisfied people feel at work, and identifies areas for improvement.

Working in partnership with the Open Lab at Newcastle University, Northumbria Healthcare is using the latest software to survey and ‘temperature check’ the wellbeing of its staff.

Annie Laverty, chief experience at Northumbria Healthcare, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen by the Health Foundation to be part of its exciting Innovating for Improvement programme, which will enable us to test and develop our approach and encourage wider learning across the NHS.

“As part of our ongoing Northumbria Way campaign, the staff experience programme will help us to ensure we always have a positive working environment where our employees feel they can have a say in shaping our organisation for the better.”

She added: “There is a strong link between happy and healthy teams and the quality of care we provide. By regularly checking in with our staff we can fully understand their thoughts and expectations, as well as use this information to help our teams to reach their full potential.

“The knock-on effect of this will mean our patients receive the best possible care.”