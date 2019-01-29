Funding boost for Whitley Bay group to help tackle loneliness

Work is taking place to tackle loneliness and isolation among Whitley Bay residents.

Whitley Bay Big Local (WBBL) is embarking on a number of initiatives to address the problems affecting young and elderly residents.

The charity has been given a boost thanks to a grant of £12,100 from North Tyneside Council and North Tyneside Clinical Commissioning Group, which was facilitated by ward councillor John O’Shea.

The Rev Alan Dickinson, chairman of the WBBL board, said: “The grant will enable us to introduce a number of activities and events for local residents and assist us in delivering good health and wellbeing to residents who live in the Whitley Bay area.”

Sarah Sutton, community involvement co-ordinator for WBBL, said: “We are developing a range of activities, such as craftwork, discussion groups, lunches and visits.

“We are also working closely with local GP surgeries to help identify local residents who may benefit from being involved with us.”

Coun O’Shea said: “I’m really pleased that WBBL is to introduce a range of activities for local residents who are lonely or feel isolated.

“This is particularly important at this time of the year.”

Anyone seeking more information about the range of activities and events being arranged should contact Sarah Sutton at WBBL on 0191 252 3570 or email whitleybaybiglocal@gmail.com

Alternatively visit www.whitleybaybiglocal.org or visit its shop at 305 Whitley Road, Whitley Bay.