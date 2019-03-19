Funding boost to help Whitley Bay wildlife site

Volunteers helping to look after an award-winning green oasis have received a cash boost.

The Brierdene coastal wildlife site, which stretches from The Links to Whitley Bay Golf Club, has been awarded a grant from the Postcode Lottery Local Trust.

The money will be used by the Friends of Brierdene to buy several kilograms of wildflower seeds and bulbs to improve the meadows and woodland areas.

The Brierdene is popular with the community and visitors from outside the area, and also serves as an educational amenity for local schools.

Volunteer coordinator Steve Stone said: “We’re delighted that the Postcode Lottery Trust is helping us to continue with our ongoing programme to enhance the dene for everyone to enjoy.

“There’s always something different to see all year round and we’re all very proud of the work we’ve done to maintain and improve the biodiversity of the area.”

Regular volunteer Gill Cox, from Whitley Bay, said: “It’s lovely to see the effects of our work and the funding boost from the Postcode Lottery helps continue our mission.”