Funding drive launched for new product

A Whitley Bay company has launched a crowdfunding campaign to create a new snack range, including vegan options.

Protein snack brand Oatein, which recently secured backing on Dragon’s Den, has starte the campaign on Kickstarter to raise £30,000.

Co-founders Andy Dixon and John Paul Gardner have launched the campaign in a bid to raise funds to develop its new snack range, Oatein Millionaire Crunch.

The Oatein Millionaire Crunch combines layers of chocolate and smooth caramel on a bed of crunchy protein oats, available in four flavours including Salted Caramel, Chocolate Orange, Hazelnut Caramel and Banoffee Caramel.

Taking on board the Dragons’ comment that “the world is going vegan”, the Salted Caramel and Chocolate Orange variants will be vegan. The full range will also be gluten free as well as containing 15g of protein, a high source of fibre, low in sugar and palm oil free.

Those wanting to support Oatein can pledge as little as £5 with rewards for supporters including having the first opportunity to try new products, official Oatein merchandise and online discounts. Those who invest over £750 will also receive the whole Oatein range and a lifetime 50 per cent discount at Oatein.com.

The Kickstarter campaign will run for 30 days.

Oatein co-founder, John Paul Gardner, said: “We’re thrilled to be in the position of launching a new product following our latest success on Dragons’ Den.

“The response we received was phenomenal and more than we ever expected.

“We wanted to welcome our Oatein fans to be part of the journey and our Kickstart campaign is a great way for them to be able to do this.”

Gardner and Dixon launched Oatein in 2015 and have since sold more than 2.5 million bars, flapjacks and cookies in supermarkets, pharmacies, speciality health outlets and gyms in 55 countries worldwide. Exports account for 90 per cent of the turnover, with Oatein enjoying particular success in near and Middle Eastern countries.

The snack firm began by producing its Oats & Protein Flapjack which combines healthy, slow energy release protein and oats.

It has since has gone on to produce a wide range of products including brownies, protein bars, cookies and peanut butters in a variety of flavours which provide the health benefits of complex carbs, a rich source of fibre and additional protein.

Millionaire Crunch will be the seventh addition to the Oatein range.

For more information about Oatein and to view the full product range, visit www.oatein.com.