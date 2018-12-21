Fundraiser in aid of youngster battling cancer

Thousands of pounds was raised at a fundraiser for a youngster battling cancer.

The Linskill Centre in North Shields held its first Fitness Fundraiser in support of Frank’s Fight against Neuroblastoma.

The charity is aiming to raise funds to send Frank, who attends the Linskill Nursery, for pioneering treatment in America.

The Linskill Nursery started the programme with a buggy push to Northumberland Park, followed by a sponsored bounce for the children.

On the next day, local gym Energie Tynemouth installed two exercise bikes in the Linskill reception area for a 12-hour cycle relay for staff and visitors.

The more competitive people took part in leaderboard challenges, with prizes for press-ups and planking.

Running alongside these activities in the studio was a fitathon, comprising of a programme of exercise classes ranging from aerobics, piyo, clubbercise and many more.

The event raised a total of £2,196.40 for the cause.

Simeon Ripley, chief executive of the Linskill Centre, said: “The aim of the day was three-fold – to get the community active, have fun and most importantly raise funds for Frank’s Fight.

“The day itself surpassed our expectations, with a great community ‘can-do’ spirit resonating throughout the centre, and people of all ages getting involved and having fun.

“After the final count we are delighted to have raised well over £2,000 for Frank’s Fight against Neuroblastoma.”