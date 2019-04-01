Funds on offer for breakfast club

Schools are being offered the chance to provide a breakfast club for pupils.

Kellogs is looking to double the number of grants it offers to school breakfast clubs, creating more than 600 in communities.

Oli Morton, managing director for Kellogg’s UK and Ireland, said: “We are proud to have established many breakfast clubs that contribute vastly to improving children’s attendance and attainment, as well as alleviating hunger in some cases.”

Schools can apply for £1,000 grants. To apply visit www.kelloggs.co.uk/breakfastclubs