Funds raised for Rainbird play

An art Auction to help fund a new play on North Shields painter Victor Noble Rainbird has raised more than £2,000.

Forty artists from the region donated work for the packed auction which was held at The Exchange, North Shields, where the play is due to be performed from April 23.

Paintings, sculptures and ceramics all went under the hammer of auctioneer Bertie Foster. One novelty item, which fetched the highest sum of £350 was a framed and mounted official Brazilian football shirt signed by the legendary Pele. A large ceramic reproduction of part of the Bayeux Tapestry by artist Liz Maynard fetched £250.

In total, £2,200 was raised for the funds of the North Tyneside Theatre Company, Cloud Nine.

Artistic director and play author Peter Mortimesaid said: “This was a brilliant response from the area’s artists.”