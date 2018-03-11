GasTech receives seal of approval

Construction firm GasTech Ltd welcomed the Elected Mayor of North Tyneside when she came to congratulate staff after it was named the borough’s top business.

Norma Redfearn visited the firm’s headquarters on the Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate with David Bavaird, chairman of North Tyneside Business Forum.

GasTech was named Business of the Year 2017 at the recent North Tyneside Business Awards.

During the visit, the Mayor heard about the growth of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) manufacturer and installer since its inception in 2005.

She said: “GasTech Limited are a real asset to North Tyneside and have made a significant contribution to the local economy. Presenting them with the award back in November and visiting their premises really proves this.

“We discussed a range of topics during the visit, but the main thing which impressed me was their commitment to the borough and the dedication to adult learning.

“Their approach to in-house training for employees in order to give adults a career path and a trade truly sets them apart.”

GasTech also picked up the SME of the Year Award at the Tyneside & Northumberland heats of the North East Business Awards last week and will go on to the Grand Finals in April.

GasTech managing director Craig Firth, said: “We were delighted to welcome Norma to our facility on the back of our double award win, which we’re incredibly proud of.”

He added: “The award has stood us in good stead going forward – as a company, we have a growing presence across the North East and beyond. We are very firmly rooted in North Tyneside and will continue to invest in our facilities and growing workforce here, creating further up-skilling and employment opportunities for local people in the process.”

North Tyneside Business Forum has also invited Mr Firth to join the Business Forum Management Group on the back of the award win. Mr Firth will be involved in the advising and setting of the strategic direction of the forum for 2018/19.

Membership of the Business Forum, for businesses with a trading address in North Tyneside, is free and includes attendance at events, opportunities for networking, consultation on local issues, dedicated communications to members and listing as a member on the directory.

Businesses in North Tyneside can join the forum for free by visiting www.northtynesidebusinessforum.org.uk where they can also sign up to events. Follow the forum on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn at @NTBusinessForum.

Alternatively, email business.forum@northtyneside.gov.uk or call 0191 6436000.