GCSEs: Marden High headteacher delighted with exam success

Students at Marden High School have once again achieved excellent GCSE exam results, maintaining high standards as one of the top performing schools in North Tyneside.

Headteacher Matt Snape said: "These results are a great testament to the hard work and commitment of our wonderful students and staff. While the exams this year have been designed to be more challenging, the expertise and commitment of staff and the hard work and focus of students at Marden has meant that our students have achieved some great results and we are immensely proud of them. It is also important to note that these results are not on the basis of a narrowed down curriculum, but reflect a full and broad range of subjects developing the strengths of each individual."

The grades for many subjects have changed from A* to G to a new ranking of 9 to 1. In simple terms, this means that grades 8 and 9 are equivalent to the old A* (with grade 9 being the top 20%), grade 7 similar to an A grade, grades 6/5/4 linked to the old B and C grades, grades 3/2/1 linked to the old D to G grades. However, not all subjects have changed to these numerical grades so many students will still be getting a mixture of letters and numbers.

81% of students achieved 9 - 4 grades in English, 77% in Maths with 71% achieving English and maths combined, placing Marden High among the top achieving schools in North Tyneside.

These results follow the publication of The Real Schools Guide earlier this summer, which ranked Marden High as the best school in North Tyneside, taking into account a wide range of indicators including achievement, attendance, teaching, how well the school is preparing pupils for the future and whether it is improving.

"We have seen many individual successes for students of all abilities, including a large number of the highest grade 9s," said Mr Snape. "The fact that our students have done so well is a great accolade to the efforts of our whole school community of students, staff, parents and carers, and governors. We are all very proud of our achievements, and we are looking forward to continuing to build on our strengths as we work to improve our children’s education even further."