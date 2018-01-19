Gearing up for a cycling strategy

Residents are being asked for their views on the future of cycling in North Tyneside.

A four-week consultation will be held on North Tyneside Council’s draft cycling strategy, which sets out how it will continue to help more people cycle more easily and often.

It is aimed at getting more people to take part in everyday cycling and, wherever possible, improving the infrastructure of the borough to support its increasing popularity.

Coun John Harrison, cabinet member for housing and transport, said: “Through Our North Tyneside Plan, the Local Plan and the North Tyneside Transport Strategy, we have emphasised that cycling is an important means of transport.

“Replacing motorised journeys with cycling trips will make our transport system more sustainable.

“The level of cycling in North Tyneside has trebled in the past decade and we need to build on this success.”

The strategy explains how the council will achieve its aims by: Delivering and supporting cycling initiatives which support health, safety and sustainability; developing a network of routes suitable for everyday cycling, designed in line with good practice; improving connectivity between cycling and other forms of transport, making it easier to cycle as part of a longer journey; using digital information to improve the operation of the highway network and supporting cycling and walking; and designing cycling into highways and infrastructure investment and regeneration projects.

The council will now launch the four-week engagement process to ask residents, user groups and key stakeholders for their views on the strategy.