Generous donation to life-saving group

A coastal rescue team has been given financial support by Rotarians.

North Shields Rotary Club has held two events in support of Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade, starting with a talk on the history of the TVLB by captain and director Dave Graham.

Rotarians were then given a tour of the TVLB’s Watch House Museum, where they were show a range of artefacts and rescue equipment.

At the end, the Rotary Club presented Dave with a generous donation in recognition of the talk, tour and TVLB’s work within the local area.

TVLB Captain Peter Lilley said: “Our group, which is funded entirely by voluntary donations, is very grateful for their generosity, which continues our proud tradition of receiving great support from many local organisations, particularly Rotary clubs.”