Customers got a Christmas sur-pies when they went to tuck into their favourite Geordie snack.

For The Pie Shop in North Shields had invited well-known north east stand-up comedian Gavin Webster and award-winning magician Chris Cross to turn on its festive lights.

The switch-on event took place at the West Percy Street business on Friday, and included free mulled wine and gifts for sale, while Cross signed copies of his new book.