Get in the groove with new training

Residents are being offered the chance to get in the groove and learn how to run their own dance ensembles.

Helix Arts is running a free training programme called Make Dance Happen, which gives participants the skills, knowledge and networks needed to plan and deliver their own dance ensembles in their community.

The sessions, which started last week at Meadow Well Connected in North Shields, are funded by Art England’s Celebrating Age fund and the Baring Founding, with older dancers, artists and community volunteers invited to work with Helix Arts’ experienced team.

Catherine Hearne, chief executive of Helix Arts, said: “We run a very successful arts programme called Falling On Your Feet, which sees older dancers work with a talented choreographer to co-create their own dance pieces.

“As well as giving participants a chance to express themselves through dance, Falling On Your Feet also has lots of health benefits too, improving balance, flexibility and helping to reduce the fear of falling. It’s also a great way of making new friends.

“Make Dance Happen is an opportunity for people who are passionate about dance and want to support older people living in their local community to learn how to co-produce and co-curate their own Falling On Your Feet classes.”

Anyone interested in taking part in Make Dance Happen should contact Susie Batey at Helix Arts by calling 0191 241 4931 or email susannah.batey@helixarts.com

For more information about Helix Arts’ Falling on your Feet and Make Dance Happen programmes, visit www.helixarts.com

Susie Batey, Creative Producer for Helix Arts, said: “We’ve already run Make Dance Happen in South Shields and I’m delighted to say everyone who took part is now running their own dance classes for older people in their communities.

“People are securing their own venues, booking and commissioning choreographers, and fundraising. It’s fantastic to see how far they’ve come. Participating in the arts is a great way for people to learn new skills, stay active and meet new people.”