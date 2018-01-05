Giving up alcohol for Dry January

Residents are being encouraged to give up alcohol this month to improve their health.

Balance, the North East Alcohol Office, is urging people to come together and take on the 2018 Dry January Challenge.

Now in its sixth year, Alcohol Concern’s Dry January asks people to put the excesses of the festive period behind them and start the new year with 31 days off the booze to feel healthier, save money and re-set their relationship with alcohol.

Recent findings show more than one in four people in the North East are drinking above the low-risk guidelines of 14 units a week for both men and women, with Dry January encouraging people to take a break which can give the body a chance to recover.

Balance is promoting the many benefits of giving your body a break from booze, including losing weight, sleeping better and saving money.

Colin Shevills, director of Balance, the North East Alcohol Office, said: “After the excesses of the festive period, Dry January is a great opportunity to give your body a break from alcohol at a time when many other people are also taking a month off.

“Drinking above the low risk limit puts us at more risk from around 60 different medical conditions, including at least seven types of cancer. Regular drinking also makes us more tired, anxious and less productive, so taking some time out can have real positive effects on our health and wellbeing.

“Dry January can also stop drinking becoming too much of a regular thing.”

“We’re encouraging people to get family, friends and colleagues on board too. It can be a real motivating factor taking on a challenge together and we know that it can make us more likely to succeed.”

To sign up to Dry January, find out more about the campaign and to access a wealth of support and advice, visit the Dry January website at www.dryjanuary.org.uk

For more information about Balance, visit www.balancenortheast.co.uk or www.reducemyrisk.tv