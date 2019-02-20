Golden success for Whitley Bay family butchers

A popular Whitley Bay business is celebrating after cooking up more awards success.

Nicholsons Butchers in Park View recently came away with two gold awards and a silver at the Smithfield Awards, held at the Iron Mongers Hall in London.

It was honoured for its steak and locally produced ale pie, gourmet steak burger with roasted onions, and pork, parmesan and parsley sausage.

The awards are the national product evaluation for the Q Guild butchers, which represents skills, craftsmanship and quality. They were presented by Saturday Kitchen’s Matt Tebbutt.

Kathryn Nicholson said: “We are over the moon with our results. With a tough competition we didn’t expect to come away with anything.”