Golf club holding taster session

A free taster session is being held for anyone interested in playing golf.

Tynemouth Golf Club is running a free session for beginners on Sunday, from 1pm to 3pm.

Paul Whittaker, manager at Tynemouth Glof Club.

Manager Paul Whittaker said: “You might have fancied trying golf, but never got round to it, or you might see it as a way of improving your fitness.

“For the taster session all you need is warm clothing and comfortable shoes, we’ll supply the rest, including free hot drinks and biscuits.”

To book your place contact Paul on 0191 257 4578 or secretary@tynemouthgolfclub.com

For those beginners who are bitten by the golfing bug, Tynemouth Golf Club is providing further opportunities to try the sport with Get Into Golf sessions.

They start on March 5 and April 6, last five weeks and cost £25, with expert coaching provided by club professional John McKenna.

Paul said: “After that you’ll probably know whether you want to stick with it so we’ve created an academy for people of all ages, which provides a stepping stone for those who want to keep playing and learning and think about becoming members.

“Our aim is to do all we can to introduce the sport we love to as many people as possible.”