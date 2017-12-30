Good Will Cause hits £18k hospice funds

A local charity, created in memory of a Whitley Bay boy, has donated almost £18,000 to St Oswald’s Hospice since it was set up in 2014.

The Good Will Cause was founded by the Woods family in memory of their son, Will, who died suddenly in June 2014 from Burkitt Lymphoma, a rare form of cancer, aged just five.

Will’s family were supported after his death by the family support team at the hospice and his older sister Freya regularly met bereavement support coordinator Brenda Clayton.

Freya was also invited to attend Ozzy Day sessions for bereaved children.

To thank the hospice for the support they offered, and continue to do so, the Woods family decided that money raised by The Good Will Cause should support the work of St Oswald’s, along with the North of England Children’s Cancer Research Fund.

Since The Good Will Cause was set up, the charity has tirelessly fundraised, harnessing the support of the local community where Will was well known and loved.

A range of events and activities, including sporting challenges, cake bakes and parties, have seen the total raised grow.

The Good Will Cause’s fundraising was boosted in 2017 with a team of 23 young runners aged seven to 13 representing the charity in the Junior Great North Run.

Will’s mum and Good Will Cause chairman Louise Woods said: “We have fantastic supporters young and old.

“One of these groups is the Whitley Bay under 11s football team. The Good Will Cause sponsored the team and they wear our name with pride.”

“They wanted to do more and felt the Junior Great North Run was a great way to raise awareness and raise funds.

“All the runners absolutely loved the day and so many have signed up again for 2018.

“The kids enjoyed every bit of the run from the start to finish; everyone took the fundraising and training really seriously.”

The Good Will Cause runners raised £1,318.58 from their Great North Run efforts, which will help St Oswald’s Family Support Team to be there for more families like the Woods.

Combined with their other fundraising efforts, this brings their total raised for St Oswald’s to date to £18,000.

One of the ways this money will make a difference is though the funding of Ozzy Days for children and young people aged from five to 15. Using arts, crafts, music and storytelling, the St Oswald’s team work with the children to help them to express thoughts and feelings associated with illness and the death of their loved one.

Helen Alderson, fundraiser at St Oswald’s, said: “We can’t thank The Good Will Cause enough for their fundraising efforts for the Hospice.

“We have to raise over £7million each year to keep our service free for those who need it and are so grateful for the continued support of local people like Louise and her family.”