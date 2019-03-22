Grants available to help increase uptake of electric vehicles

Four north east businesses are being given the chance of winning a £20,000 grant to help develop ways to increase the uptake of electric vehicles.

As part of the Go Ultra Low North East campaign, The Electric Vehicle Innovation Accelerator is inviting businesses to apply to the programme.

It is being delivered by the Innovation SuperNetwork and ENGIE, which will host a workshop on Monday at the Urban Sciences Building in Newcastle Helix.

To sign-up visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/electric-vehicle-innovation-accelerator-tickets-58359377469

The event will consider how to reduce the costs and complexity of installing electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Simon Green, chief executive of the Innovation SuperNetwork, said: “Not only is the low emission agenda a critical part of global decision making around managing climate change, it presents a unique commercial opportunity for businesses across the north east to help drive the uptake of electric vehicles, thanks to our position as a test-bed for rapid filling stations.

“This programme offers local businesses the opportunity to receive technical and commercial advice first-hand from industry experts, giving them a real chance of bringing their innovative solutions to life.

“We hope to attract a diverse range of businesses, including those from outside the electric vehicle space, to explore the opportunities presented by these challenges.”

The strongest applications will be shortlisted based on commercial potential and relevance to increasing electric vehicle adoption.

Coun Martin Gannon, chairman of the North East Joint Transport Committee, said: “We need to encourage more people to make the shift away from diesel and petrol vehicles to cleaner, greener electric versions but first we need to overcome some of the barriers that are preventing this.

“There is a wealth of innovative companies in our region who can help us come up with solutions and we look forward to seeing some of the ideas they can bring while supporting firms with a grant to make them a reality.”

The second wave of the programme will be launched in June and will focus on making electrification practical for temperature-controlled distribution, such as the electrification of refrigerated vehicles, along with solving how to use telematics to better manage infrastructure specific to electric vehicles.