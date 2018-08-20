Great North Run 2018: Road Closures and parking restrictions

The annual Great North Run will return on Sunday September 9, with thousands of runners taking part in the popular half marathon.

However, certain road closures and parking restrictions will be in place over the Great North Run weekend.

However, certain road closures and parking restrictions will be in place over the Great North Run weekend

Note: Timings and events are correct at time of publication and are subject to change.

Road closures

Please note: the following road closures outline the legal road closure times which have been permitted by the relevant authorities, however the actual closure times when participants are using the roads will be managed by professional stewards to minimise disruption.

Road

Quayside Rd- 06:00am - 7pm

Sandhill- 08:00am - 7pm

Swing Bridge- 08:00am - 7pm

Bottle Bank (access to Hilton Hotel only)- 08:00am - 7pm

Pipewellgate- 08:00am - 7pm

Hillgate- 08:00am - 7pm

South Shore Rd (Gateshead)- 06:00am (Mon Sept 3 - 23.59 (Sun 9 Sept)

All of the above roads will be marshalled and stewarded in order to alleviate inconvenience wherever possible and to avoid endangering runners participating in the event.

Anyone requiring access to Queen Street, King Street and Lombard Street on event day can do so using the pedestrian zone on Dean Street.

The Watergate car park behind The Guildhall will also be closed during this period of time.

The Swing Bridge, whilst closed to vehicular traffic will remain open to pedestrians at all times.

The Gateshead Millennium Bridge will remain open during the event.

Access to Baltic Quays residents’ car park will not be affected.

Bottle Bank will be closed to general traffic and buses. Access to the Hilton Hotel and Curzon Place will be via Oakwellgate, Cannon Street, Church Street and Bridge Street, South Shore Rd (Gateshead).

In addition to the Junior & Mini Great North Run, the 8 September will see the hosting of the Great North CityGames. The CityGames is bringing athletes to the streets of NewcastleGateshead Quayside.

The games includes various sprint and hurdle races (see timetable below) on a temporary running track that will be installed on South Shore Rd.

To build the track, South Shore Rd and South Shore Rd car park will be closed from 0600 Monday 3 September until 23:59 on Sunday 9 September.

Access will still be permitted to Baltic Quays residents’ car park throughout the build.

Please note that to ensure that South Shore Rd is reopened as quickly as possible, the temporary running track will be dismantled during the evening on Saturday 8 September. Noise levels will be kept to a minimum where possible and we apologise in advance for any disruption.

The Great North Run Pasta Party

A free sports exhibition and Pasta Party will take place at Mill Road Car Park on Saturday September 8.

Due to the building work required to set up the event the car park will be closed from 23:59 on Sunday September 2 until 23:59 on Monday September 10.

Pedestrian access will be permitted but may be limited throughout certain periods of the build.

Timetable - Saturday 8th September

08.00- Road Closures in place (Quayside Rd in Newcastle from 6am)

08.50- Great North 5k

09.30 - 17.30- Great North Run Pasta Party

10.00- Mini Great North Run -Wave 1

10.40- Mini Great North Run -Wave 2

11.20- Mini Great North Run - Wave 3

12.00- Mini Great North Run - Wave 4

12.50- Junior Great North Run for Girls

13.30- Junior Great North Wheelchair event

14.15-16.15- Great North CityGames (Live on BBC)

16.10- Junior Great North Run for Boys

19.00- Road Re-openings

17.00- City Games - Strip out throughout the night

For more information about road closures or the Great North Run visit: info@qreatrun.org or newcastlegateshead.com/great-north-run/general-info/road-closures