Greengrocers raises £605 for Cullercoats Lifeboat

Hundreds of pounds have been raised for a life-saving organisation thanks to generous shoppers.

Greengrocery store Jamieson’s of Cullercoats raised £605.59 for the village’s lifeboat station.

Dave Jamieson, who recently took over the store, decided to support the lifeboat by running a book stall out of his store during the run-up to December and plans to re-launch the book stall in January to help raise more funds.

He said: “I have incredible respect for all that the lifeboat crew do.

Marc Pattinson, crew at Cullercoats, said: “We are extremely grateful as a crew for generous people like Dave who are willing to make such an effort to fund-raise for us. Without this kind of support, we could not continue the work we do.”

All of the funds raised help with the running and general costs of the lifeboat station.

All of the crew at Cullercoats are volunteers, but carry pagers 365 days a year, 24 hours per day and are willing to respond whenever they are needed.