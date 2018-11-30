Greggs launches 500th Breakfast Club

More children in Wallsend are getting a healthier start to the day.

The Greggs Foundation recently launched its 500th Breakfast Club, with the milestone being achieved at Stephenson Memorial Primary School.

At the fun-filled event, around 160 school children were served breakfast including toast, cereal and fruit.

Activities following breakfast included a dance event and the unveiling of the ‘Growing Tower’, a cross-curricular resource that grows plants using only water and nutrients rather than soil.

Also attending the celebrations were Dame Julia Cleverdon CBE, Vice President of Business in the Community and former Special Adviser to The Prince’s Charities.

The Greggs Breakfast Club Programme was set up in 1999 and has since provided nutritious breakfasts to more than 50 million schoolchildren in disadvantaged areas, including 12 million in the North East.

Richard Hutton, finance director of Greggs and trustee of The Greggs Foundation, said: “Eating a balanced and nutritious breakfast is key for schoolchildren to start the day properly and be ready to learn. We’re thrilled to see the difference our Breakfast Club initiative has made.”

Kerry Lillico, headteacher at Stephenson School, said: “The whole school is delighted to be running a Breakfast Club with the support of The Greggs Foundation. We have over 160 pupils who attend our daily Breakfast Club to enjoy a variety of cereals, toast, juice and fruit.”

“We’d like to thank The Greggs Foundation for working with us to provide pupils with a great start to their day, and we’re excited to measure the progress that they make across the curriculum.”

The Breakfast Club Programme uses a collaborative approach to achieve long-term benefits communities.

The funding for the set-up costs and ongoing management of Clubs is provided by Greggs Foundation or one of their 87 Breakfast Club partners, and the operation is run by school staff and parent volunteers, who collect fresh bread from their local Greggs shop.

The Stephenson Memorial Primary School club is being funded by General Mills.

For more information on how to apply for a Breakfast Club at a primary school, go to www.greggsfoundation.org.uk/breakfast-clubs/how-to-apply