Greggs launches new vegan cake for Christmas menu 2018 - and it's gluten-free too

Vegans can tuck into a new Christmas treat this winter as bakery chain Greggs launches an egg-and-dairy-free sweet option to its festive menu for 2018.

The snowy road, a festive twist on the popular rocky road traybake, is a sweet treat of marshmallows with puffed rice, diced candied orange peel, sweetened dried cranberries and orange-flavoured biscuit pieces in a vanilla-flavoured coating. The cake is also gluten-free.

It comes as Greggs improves its offer for those following a vegan diet.

Recent years have seen a massive increase in the number of vegans in the UK, as well as the number of people looking to cut back on their meat, dairy and egg intake, with shops, cafes, pubs and restaurants all launching new products to tap into the new market.

In January of this year Greggs was the subject of a petition by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) calling for the company to launch a vegan version of its sausage roll.

North East-based bakery chain said it was looking at expanding its vegan offer, and launched its first vegan sandwich - the Mexican Bean Wrap - in the summer.

Greggs also offers soya milk with its hot drinks and recently made its Belgians buns vegan again in the North East, having run a trial in the region which added eggs and milk to the recipe.

However, a Greggs spokeswoman this morning confirmed its sweet mince pies for 2018 are NOT vegan as they contain egg.