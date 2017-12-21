GRITTING: Treacherous pavements

In the recent icy weather the pavements in Whitley Bay have been treacherous, even in the middle of the day.

On Tuesday, December 12, Park View was covered in sheet ice. On December 13, at 6pm, I fell in Norham Road, near the entrance to Village Court, and on December 15 I saw a woman taken into an ambulance after falling in Souter Park, at the Marine Avenue side. She was screaming with pain.

A friend, half my age, has fallen on ice in the town centre several times over various days.

Surely it’s possible, and practicable, for the council to deploy park staff to grit pavements in the parks and town centre, instead of grass cutting/mowing as they were doing on Churchill Playing Fields last week.

This would mitigate the chance of accidents and possible claims against the local authority.

Sue Nicholson,

Whitley Bay