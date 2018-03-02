Group gives mum food for thought

A North Tyneside mum has found the recipe for healthy living after joining Whitley Bay’s Slimming World group.

Kelly Brown, who joined in 2017 during her pregnancy with baby Georgia, said: “Slimming World offered me a safe policy to prevent excessive weight gain, eat a healthy diet and remain physically active. I found it really supportive during my pregnancy.”

The group encourages families to adopt a healthy lifestyle through a balanced diet and exercise.

Leader Beverley Swan said: “A family friendly approach can offer a healthier way of eating and living.”

The group offers support to pregnant women and breastfeeding mums.

It meets on Thursdays at Whitley Bay Library, at 9am and 11am, and Whitley Lodge First School, at 7.30pm.