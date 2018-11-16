Growing Whitley Bay market ready for Christmas event

A monthly market is preparing for its festive showcase.

The Green Beans Community Market is held on the last Sunday of the month at Whitley Bay Metro Station.

And their monthly event will see a joint Christmas market in association with Whitley Bay Chamber of Trade on Sunday, November 25.

Julie Summers, chamber chair, said: “Everyone’s so busy at this time of year, so it made perfect sense for us to work together.

“It’s been fantastic to see how the community has really got behind Green Beans as an event. Christmas is such an important time for local traders to get out and about and engage with local people.”

Developed in partnership with Nexus and Tyne and Wear Metro, the Green Beans market has been growing its offer of family entertainment and activities.

A market spokesperson said: “The market is becoming so much more than just a place to buy beautiful arts and crafts made by local people. It’s a space where the whole community can connect, have a coffee and chat, listen to some music, swop toys and books and let the kids chill out.

“It’s been a lot of hard work, and we couldn’t do this without all the support we’ve had from our stallholders and the community.

“We’ve got lots of plans for the future and we’re hoping for a little bit of Christmas magic to take the market forward into 2019.”

Stalls are £10 or free for charities.

Anyone interested in a stall and wants more information should contact greenbeansmarket@gmail.com