Gun fired at front door of house in Brunswick

Northumbria Police officers believe a weapon may have been fired at an address in Brunswick, Newcastle, after they had responded to reports of criminal damage.

Police were initially called to reports that a front door had been damaged at a property in Grey Street, just off the A1. However, it now appears a firearm has been discharged.

The incident happened at some point between midnight on New Year’s Eve and 12.30am today (Monday, January 1).

The occupants of the property were unharmed. Police are now appealing for any potential witnesses to come forward.

Det Supt Mick Paterson said: “This is a very unusual incident and I would urge anyone who was out and about in the early hours of New Year’s Day and saw anything out of the ordinary to come forward.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident and, thankfully, the occupants of the property were not injured, but as you can expect are shocked at what has happened.”

He added: “We are conducting house-to-house enquiries and people in the area can expect to see an increased police presence to offer reassurance. We would ask anyone who has concerns to speak to one of our officers.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting FWIN 70 of 010118. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.