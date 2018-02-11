Half-term sport camps at TyneMet

Expert tuition in football and a range of sports is on offer for children at TyneMet College during half-term.

Boys and girls aged five to 12 can also take part in tennis, basketball, dodgeball, and other activities, from 9am to 4pm between Tuesday, February 13, and Friday, February 16.

The camps will take place at two TyneMet sites – its Coast Road campus in Wallsend and Queen Alexandra Sixth Form College, in North Shields.

Developed by the North East Sports Academy, TyneMet’s specialist sports education facility, sessions run by qualified staff and student coaches will ensure that all who take part are equally involved and they aim to develop skills and build confidence.

They are also flexible, with youngsters able to sign up for one day or all four.

Craig Robson, TyneMet’s sports development manager, said: “This programme has been created to be fun, friendly and inclusive and young people will benefit from top quality tuition. Prizes will also be given out each day.”

Daily sessions are priced at £10, or all four days can be booked for £35, and there is a 50 per cent sibling discount if a second child also takes part.

A breakfast club and an after camp club will also be running, priced £1 each.

For more details about the programme, including how to book a place, call Mr Robson on 0191 2295314 or email craig.robson@tynemet.ac.uk