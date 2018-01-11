Have your say on devolution

Residents, businesses and organisations across the North East can have their say on the North of Tyne devolution proposals when a series of consultation events launches next week.

The proposals, which were announced last November, offer a devolution deal for Newcastle, North Tyneside and Northumberland that includes unprecedented new powers and a £600million investment fund.

The new investment and powers are expected to generate £1.1billion for the local economy, create 10,000 new jobs and leverage £2.1billion in private sector investment for the North of Tyne.

The consultation events will give local people the chance to hear from the three councils on their hopes for devolution and the opportunities it provides to the area and its people. They can also give their feedback on the proposed scheme and new governance arrangements.

The first is being held on Wednesday, from 6pm to 8pm, at The Exchange, Howard Street, North Shields.

People interested in attending should book a place by contacting engagement@northtyneside.gov.uk

Consultation events are also being held on Thursday, January 18, from 6pm to 8pm, at Domain Room, Northumbria University Students’ Union, Sandyford Road, Newcastle; Tuesday, January 23, from 2pm to 4pm, at Northumberland Hall, Market Place, Alnwick; and Wednesday, January 31, from 3pm to 5pm, at Bewicks B Room, Gateshead Civic Centre, Regent Street, Gateshead.

Events will also be held in South Tyneside on January 25, and Sunderland on February 1.

Norma Redfearn CBE, Elected Mayor for North Tyneside, said: “Devolution offers a range of exciting, new opportunities for North Tyneside, the North of Tyne and our people. These events are a chance to learn more about the proposals and to see how devolution will have a positive impact on our communities.”

Newcastle City Council leader Coun Nick Forbes said: “The devolution deal proposed for Newcastle, Northumberland and North Tyneside is an opportunity for our part of the north to take control of its own future and get on with creating jobs. It’s important people have their say in how best to do this, and this consultation event is a great way of hearing what the region wants out of the devolution process.”

Coun Peter Jackson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “This deal gives us a once in a lifetime chance to take local decisions about our future to provide more and better opportunities for everyone.

“Consultation is a key stage in this process and we hope as many people as possible will take the opportunity to get involved with these events. I see this as the essential first step to further devolution of both funding and local decision making powers for the benefit of local people.”

The online consultation will remain open until Monday, February 5, at www.northoftynedevolution.com/consultation Hard copies of the consultation document and questionnaire are also available in over 140 libraries and customer service centres in the region. Go to www.northoftynedevolution.com/consultation/get-a-copy for details.