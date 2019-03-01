Health trust’s apprenticeships in the spotlight

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is blazing a trail for National Apprenticeship Week 2019 next week.

As well as recruiting people to join its business administration and healthcare apprenticeship programmes, it has included various case studies to highlight what it has to offer.

More than 95 per cent of its apprentices gain employment with the trust or wider NHS and Rebecca Mould is one of the many Northumbria Healthcare apprentices who have gone on to secure employment at the same trust.

After leaving Whitley Bay High School in 2014 at the age of 16, Rebecca started on the business apprenticeship programme.

Working in the human resources department, she completed the level two programme and then embarked on a level three qualification run by Derwentside College.

She now has a permanent position with the trust working on the helpdesk – dealing with a range of inquiries from staff.

The 20-year-old was awarded an Excellence in the Business Administration Apprenticeship accolade at Derwentside College’s annual achievement awards at the end of last year.

Rebecca said: “I simply wouldn’t be where I am today if I hadn’t done the apprenticeship programmes.

“While it was daunting to go into an office environment straight from school, looking back it was the best thing I could have done and it’s given me invaluable experience of working in the NHS.

“I’m really pleased that I’m being able to build my career with Northumbria Healthcare and would encourage others thinking about doing an apprenticeship to come along to the trust’s event next week and find out more.”

Details of the apprenticeship programmes will be on display at the event she mentioned.

It will take place in Northumbria House, Cobalt Business Park, on Wednesday, March 6, from 5pm to 7pm.

Call 0191 2031415 or go to www.northumbria.nhs.uk/apprentices to book a place.

This year’s National Apprenticeship Week, which runs until Friday, March 8, will have a Blaze a Trail theme.