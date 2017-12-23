Festive pharmacy opening times

Santa has teamed up with the NHS in the North East and North Cumbria to stay healthy and well for Christmas.

NHS England is advising anyone with a non-emergency health issue to see a pharmacist, make an appointment to see a GP over the Christmas and New Year period or call NHS 111, to keep A&E departments free for emergencies.

The following pharmacies are open over the Christmas period: Boots, Silverlink, Wallsend, Boxing Day, 8am-1pm, 2pm-6pm; Boots, Bedford Street, North Shields, Boxing Day, 10am-4pm; Boots, Park View Shopping Centre, Whitley Bay, Boxing Day, 10am-4pm; Lloyds Pharmacy, Battle Hill Walk-in Centre, Belmont Close, Wallsend, Christmas Day, 4pm-6pm, Boxing Day, 10am-4pm; Lloyds Pharmacy, Newsteads Drive, Whitley Bay, Boxing Day, 10am-4pm; Morrisons Pharmacy, Preston Grange, North Road, North Shields, Boxing Day, 10am-4pm; Morrisons Pharmacy, Hillheads Road, Whitley Bay, Boxing Day, 10am-4pm; Whitley Bay Pharmacy, Park View, Whitley Bay, Christmas Day, 2pm-4pm.