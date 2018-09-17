Heartless thieves steal from charity shop

Callous thieves stole more than £1,500 from a Wallsend charity shop.

The money was stolen from the St Oswald's Hospice shop on High Street West.

Police said the burglary happened at some point between 4.50pm on Saturday and 7.59am this morning when the offence was reported to police.

Officers are now keen to hear from anybody who was in the area over the weekend who saw anything suspicious.

PC Laura Anderson, of Northumbria Police, said: “This has caused a great deal of upset for the charity and its supporters.

“The money stolen was to be used to help offer palliative care to the most vulnerable in our local communities. For somebody to have stolen this money is appalling.

“I would urge anybody who saw anything suspicious over the weekend to get in touch with police. Even the smallest bit of information could prove crucial to bringing those responsible to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 169 170918 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.