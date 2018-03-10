HELP: Kindness appreciated

I would like to thank the kind people who stopped to help my wife when she took ill beside the miniature golf course on the Links on Wednesday, February 21, at approximately 3pm.

I would particularly like to thank the people who took off their own coats, despite the bitter cold weather, to keep her warm.

I would also like to say thank you to the man who gave me a lift back to collect my car.

I am pleased to say that my wife has now made a full recovery.

Many thanks again for all your help, kindness, and patience.

It was greatly appreciated.

Name and address supplied