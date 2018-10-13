HELP: Thank you for the care

Thank you very much to all the kind people who came to my Mum’s aid when she collapsed in West Percy Street, North Shields, on Wednesday, September 12.

Special thanks to the young girl and gentleman who gave support and blankets, so sorry I didn’t get your names.

Also many thanks to the barber from Breeze who allowed us to take shelter while awaiting the paramedic.

Thanks also to the paramedic and staff at Cramlington Hospital for your care of mum. She is recovering well.

Anne Davidson

North Shields