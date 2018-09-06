Help to clean up our beaches

Volunteers are being sought to help keep beaches clean.

The Marine Conservation Society is holding a number of events for the 25th Great British Beach Clean, which runs from September 14 to 17.

More than 20 beach cleans are taking place in the north east, including at Whitley Bay (10am) and St Mary’s Island Nature Reserve (1pm) – both on Sunday, September 16.

People are being asked to give up a couple of hours on the day, and as well as the clean, help survey 100 metres of the beach. For more information or to register visit www.mcsuk.org/beachwatch/greatbritishbeachclean