Search

Helping customers to keep warm in winter

Julie McLellan, of Bluebird Care North Tyneside, with the boxes of tea bags.
Julie McLellan, of Bluebird Care North Tyneside, with the boxes of tea bags.

A care company has been helping its customers to keep warm during the cold winter months.

Bluebird Care North Tyneside has been delivering a box of tea bags to each customer, as well as checking the conditions they are in.

Director Julie McLellan said: “Keeping warm over the winter period is vitally important to the health and wellbeing of older people.

“We visit the customers with their free tea bags, we make them a warm drink and check that they have hot food, warm clothes and the central heating is working.”

It is the second year the business has had a Winter Warmth campaign, which has been a huge success with customers.