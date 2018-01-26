Helping customers to keep warm in winter

A care company has been helping its customers to keep warm during the cold winter months.

Bluebird Care North Tyneside has been delivering a box of tea bags to each customer, as well as checking the conditions they are in.

Director Julie McLellan said: “Keeping warm over the winter period is vitally important to the health and wellbeing of older people.

“We visit the customers with their free tea bags, we make them a warm drink and check that they have hot food, warm clothes and the central heating is working.”

It is the second year the business has had a Winter Warmth campaign, which has been a huge success with customers.