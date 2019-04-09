Helping to spread the anti-racism message

Schoolchildren have been producing anti-racism material for a national competition.

Former footballers came together to help judge Show Racism the Red Card’s (SRtRC) annual School Competition.

Pupils from around the country have been working with educational resources to produce their own anti-racism entries in a variety of forms, including artwork, creative writing, song and film.

Judges – who included former Newcastle United players Oliver Bernard and Steve Howey, plus Sunderland AFC’s ex-captain Gary Bennett – met at the Linskill Centre in North Shields to go through the thousands of entries.

Ged Grebby, chief executive of Show Racism the Red Card, said: “The School Competition is one of the highlights of Show Racism the Red Card’s work.

“Each year I’m amazed by the skill and creativity of the young people to produce artwork, and creative writing, that relays such a strong anti-racism message.

“We are extremely happy that the awards ceremony will take place at the home of the Premier League champions Manchester City FC.

“Since 1996, the club has been fantastic supporters of our campaign and we look forward to hosting an amazing day for all the young prize winners from across England.”

He added: “The entries are consistently inspirational and SRtRC makes sure that many have a resonance beyond the competition by using them in educational resources and magazines, on the campaign’s website, social media channels, and in a calendar.”