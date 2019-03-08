Helping young people in work

This week is National Apprenticeship Week. This is a brilliant way to highlight the fantastic opportunities on offer for our young people in North Tyneside.

The unique qualities young people can bring to the workplace are really amazing and as a council we work hard to offer a wide range of apprenticeships throughout the borough and within the authority itself.

I have been privileged to meet some hard working and dedicated young apprentices who have joined us at the council and in other industries and have no doubt gone on to achieve lots of great things.

It really is absolutely vital that young people get the best opportunities possible to gain qualifications and carve out a successful career.

All this week, as part of National Apprenticeship Week, there has been a packed programme of events and activities to showcase the benefits that apprenticeships can have.

The week will finish with the Get Up and Go event from 10.30am on Saturday (March 9) at the council offices on Cobalt Business Park where young people and their parents or carers can find out how an apprenticeship could be the ideal route to their dream job.

I would advise anyone who is looking to embark on a career to come along and find out how you could benefit.

It’s not just young people who might be thinking about a new career though.

Our Adult Learning Service has launched a new range of courses aimed at adults looking to improve existing skills, enhancing job prospects and trying out something new.

Learning at any time of life has never been easier!

Visit www.skillsnorthtyneside.org.uk , email curriculum.support@northtyneside.gov.uk or call (0191) 643 2288 to find out more about adult learning.