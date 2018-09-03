History made for West Allotment FC

West Allotment Celtic FC have already achieved one landmark so far this season.

After being in existence for 90 years, the club saw its senior Womens team play their first games ahead of their inaugural season in the Pinpoint Womens League.

The team, who will play at Percy Park Rugby Club, have played two friendlies and won them both, the latest being against a well-established Cramlington United Ladies team, who play two divisions higher.

Cramlington took a two-goal lead but Allotment fought back to win 4-2, Annie Ritson scoring all four for Allotment.

The team was captained by Dorota Wilk, an ex-professional goalkeeper and UEFA B coach.

The ladies team start their league campaign on September 9.

Coach David Dodds said: “I am really pleased the way the squad is coming together in such a short space of time.

“Most of the team are only 16 and eight of them will be attending Monkseaton Football Academy this year so we can only get better as a group.”