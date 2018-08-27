History of football club in spotlight

The Old Low Light Heritage Centre is currently hosting an exhibition about the history of North Shields Football Club.

Including the details of its formation and the dreams of Sir James Knott and others to build a team to rival Newcastle United, it follows the club’s story up to 1969.

The exhibition is timed to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the successful 1968-69 FA Amateur Cup run.

Exhibition organiser Trudi Thompson said that although the dreams may not have been realised, the club ‘has played a key role in North East football and had an impact further afield’.

She added: “We have some super artefacts and memorabilia on show, including film to help tell this fascinating local story.

“It’s been a real pleasure to welcome to the Old Low Light so many people with past connections, as well as current fans.

“I would be really pleased to hear from people who have stories to tell about the club.”

North Shields players of the period went on to play for Chelsea, Everton and Hearts, among other professional clubs, and former Newcastle and Sunderland players also played for the club.

Trudi will soon launch a new book about the club. It will be called Men from the North, the Grand History of North Shields Football Club 1892-1969.

The exhibition will run until September 30. It has been put together with support from: North Shields Football Club, supporters, ex-players and officials, North Shields Library and Old Low Light volunteers.