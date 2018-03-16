HMS Tyne makes her final visit

HMS Tyne is making her final visit to her affiliated port of North Shields next week before she is decommissioned.

Commanding Officer Lieutenant Commander Hugh Harris said: “What better way to finish than visiting her own town?

“There is no better feeling than taking the vessel to the river that bears its name, coming to North Shields is like a homecoming.

“We have always had strong connections with the North East and look forward to welcoming as many people as possible on board over the week.”

She is being replaced by a new offshore patrol vessel.