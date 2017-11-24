Holidaymakers hoping for justice after being struck by severe illness

A group of holidaymakers are finally hoping for justice after their dream holiday was ruined.

The two-week stay at the Dreams Resort and Spa, in the Dominican Republic, was ruined by illness problems in September 2012.

The Dreams Resort and Spa in the Dominican Republic.

But now those affected are hoping a trial due to start next week in relation to the ordeal will finally bring their long wait for justice to an end.

Ten holidaymakers – including Whitley Bay firefighter Dirk Ord and his son Owen – booked into the four-star resort as part of a wedding anniversary celebrations.

However, nine were struck down with severe gastric illness symptoms including diarrhoea and stomach cramps, Owen’s problems proving so severe that he required treatment at a local hospital and still continues to suffer the effects of the illness today.

Following the ordeal, the group instructed Irwin Mitchell to investigate and, following tour operator TUI UK Ltd T/A First Choice’s denial of liability in relation to the problems, the legal experts are preparing to go to trial with a hearing listed for November 28 at Birmingham County Court.

Dirk said: “The illness really knocked us for six and Owen was in such a bad way that we had no option but to get him to a hospital for treatment. It was a horrible experience to go through and we could not believe that it had happened.

“We are so frustrated that five years on Owen is still affected by the issues and we just feel we deserve some answers in relation to how this emerged.”

“It has been a long wait but we hope that we will finally get the justice we deserve at the upcoming trial.”

Jennifer Downing, the specialist illness lawyer at Irwin Mitchell who is representing the group, said: “This is a terrible case in which a special luxury break was ruined by very serious illness problems.

“Disappointingly, our clients have endured a long battle for justice, with TUI UK Ltd T/A First Choice refusing to admit liability or work with us to ensure they get the answers and support they deserve in relation to their illness and issues they encountered in resort.

“We are hopeful that the upcoming trial will finally provide justice and closure for our clients.”