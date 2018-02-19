Home pioneers feedback app

Appleby Care Home in North Shields is one of the first in the country to use a new app-based feedback system that gives the leadership instant information about the quality of the home.

The feedback is shared immediately with members of the operating company’s senior management team, so that positive comments can be passed on to staff and calls for improvement can be acted on straight away.

Appleby, which is operated by Larchwood Care, has introduced the How did we do? app to enable families to raise concerns, or praise excellence, simply and effectively.

Home manager Edzon Estudillo said: “By introducing this easy-to-use app that prompts an urgent response from our senior managers, we feel that we are pioneering a new way for care homes to continuously improve.

“Feedback from the people who live in our services and their families, whether positive or negative, is one of the best ways to ensure that standards are kept high.

“For people to know their comments are being treated seriously and dealt with at a high level gives extra peace of mind.

“The app is free to download and we have a tablet in the reception area to encourage any visitors to give instant feedback, even if they do not wish to download the app themselves.

“We hope that by doing this, we will be able to reward our staff who do a fantastic job and quickly rectify any issues that may arise.”

Don Tatham, whose mum is a Larchwood Care resident, was delighted to have a call from the CEO just minutes after submitting his feedback.

He said: “The first time I used the app to highlight a concern, I was called by the chief executive personally on a Saturday afternoon.

“He said someone would be at the home on Monday to resolve the matter and that did indeed happen.

“I’ve used the app to feedback once more and I’d say to anyone use it because things do get done.”

Alison Forsyth, whose mum also lives in a Larchwood Care home, said: “The app doesn’t take away the communication or need to talk to the manager and staff, but gives an added dimension to enable you to give some feedback.”

How did we do? is available from the App Store for iPhones and iPads and the Google Play Store for Android phones and tablets. It is free to download.