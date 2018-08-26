HOMES: Questions over figures

I write following your article, ‘Are enough homes being built here?’ (News Guardian, August 16).

From your article and North Tyneside Council’s Local Plan, the answer would appear to be ‘no’.

However, did it cross the mind of the reporter regurgitating national statistics to ask why North Tyneside, with land mass of less than 0.003 of the UK’s total, needs to be constructing 1,178 new houses each year until 2032?

That’s 0.5 per cent of the total number of houses built in the whole of the UK last year to meet a local demand of less than 1,000 people on the council’s waiting list.

It begs the question, who are these ‘affordable’ homes being built for?

Mr G Cooke

Whitley Bay