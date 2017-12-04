Honouring the best of North Tyneside businesses

The best of North Tyneside’s businesses have been celebrated.

The North Tyneside Business Awards, organised by the North Tyneside Business Forum, celebrate the contribution businesses make to the local economy.

More than 200 members of the business community attended the ceremony held at the Village Hotel, on Cobalt Business Park.

The winners on the night were Leda Transport Solutions – New Business; Oaktree Lodge, Whitley Bay – Green Business and Sustainability; Gastech Ltd – Manufacturing and Construction; Nirvana Europe Ltd – Retail and Service Provider; and The View, Longsands – Leisure and Tourism.

A new award on the night – Heart of the Community – was voted for by the public and was won by Move It Studios.

Gastech Ltd was named North Tyneside Business of the Year for 2017.

Gastech Ltd is a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system manufacturer and installer which has been established in North Tyneside since 2005 and is based on Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate.

Since establishment, the business has grown from three employees to 25, taking on a new director for their mechanical division in the last week.

Craig Firth, managing director of Gastech Ltd, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be named North Tyneside Business of the Year.

“We are committed to the training and development of existing employees, and winning this award gives our team the recognition they deserve and helps us gain recognition for the work that we do from our facility in North Tyneside.”

David Bavaird, chairman of the North Tyneside Business Forum, said: “I’d like to say a huge congratulations to Gastech Ltd on winning the award, which is a recognition of the hard work, investment and ideas from so many in the company while supporting the local economy and showing the imagination and commitment that makes North Tyneside such a special place to do business.”

For the fourth year, the Special Contribution Award was presented to the business which has made the biggest impact on the local community and economy of North Tyneside.

This year the award was presented to Formica, whose head office is based on the Coast Road, North Shields.

Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “Congratulations to all of the winners and finalists who have been recognised here.

“It is fantastic to see so many businesses celebrating their work and success.”