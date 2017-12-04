Hospice donation in Liam’s memory

The family of a victim of the downed Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 have presented a cheque to a hospital unit in his memory.

Liam Sweeney was travelling to watch Newcastle United’s pre-season tour in New Zealand when he died in 2014.

Now his family and former colleagues at Morrison’s Killingworth, where he worked, raised £1,650 for North Tyneside Day Hospice, where his stepmother Lesley visits.

Liam’s father Barry Sweeney said: “Since Liam died he has never been forgotten and charitable work like this helps to keep his memory alive.

“We wanted the donation to be used locally and we chose the day hospice because we wanted to give the people who come here something extra to look forward to.”

The Day Hospice, at North Tyneside General Hospital, provides day care support for patients with a palliative diagnosis living in North Tyneside.

A drop-in support service is also available at the hospice every Thursday from 10am to 1pm for people with life-limiting conditions and their families.

Barry and Lesley presented the cheque to day hospice sister Lucy Hewitt, accompanied by Morrisons Killingworth store manager Kevin Dixon and Morrisons Killingworth community champion Michael Green.

Hospice sister Lucy Hewitt said: “We are incredibly grateful to Barry and Lesley and the staff at Morrisons for their generosity. This donation will go to providing the special extras which make such a difference to our patients.”

Morrisons Killingworth store manager Kevin Dixon said: “Liam was really well liked in the store and his colleagues wanted to raise this money in his memory.”

The donation to the North Tyneside Day Hospice was made via Bright Northumbria which is the registered charity of Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

The charity aims to provide the extras to care that aren’t provided through regular NHS funding.

For further information contact Bright Northumbria 0191 203 1354 brightcharity@northumbria.nhs.uk/charity