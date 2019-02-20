HOSPITAL: Not told of appointment

This is a frustrated response to your article regarding NHS missed appointments (News Guardian, January 17).

I believe the numbers would not be so high if the appointments department actually gave you an appointment.

I am one of the 28,771 missed appointments.

I waited from August to December to be notified of my appointment. Sick of waiting, I rang in, only to be told I did not attend my appointment for October 22, 2018. I don’t have a crystal ball so how would I know?

From my experience, if the NHS worked more efficiently that number would not be so high. I’m sure I’m not the only one to feel this way.

If you need a hospital visit, you don’t waste appointments. As I am 74 this year, time is important.

MA Nichols

North Shields