HOSPITAL: Reconsider proposals

I agree wholeheartedly with residents’ concerns regarding the potential changes to the urgent care centre at North Tyneside General Hospital and I am doing my upmost to ensure it remains open.

Our residents deserve the same quality of service as those living in Northumberland and Newcastle, which have 24/7 urgent care.

The proposed changes are utterly unacceptable.

Within the last week, I have written to the Secretary of State to urge him to review the situation and immediately deliver the urgent care facilities at the hospital that were promised in June.

From the outset, I have challenged local NHS management to be clearer on its intensions for urgent care in our borough and to change its consultation to reflect the very real concerns of local people.

In November, I met with North Tyneside CCG, along with MPs Mary Glindon and Alan Campbell, to raise residents’ concerns. I have written to the chairman of the CCG in the last week to insist it reconsiders its proposals.

I would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to contact me on this issue. I have listened and I will continue to do everything in my power to stop the changes.

Norma Redfearn

North Tyneside Elected Mayor