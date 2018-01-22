Hot prize for winning challenge taking place today

If you can handle hot food, there is still time to take part in a challenge at Loca in Whitley Bay.

To celebrate National Hot Sauce Day, whoever can finish 12 hot wings in the fastest time will win a £50 voucher for Loca.

Only the bones must be left and gloves are advised – one pint of water is allowed per person, per attempt.

There is an entry fee of £5 and the challenge is running until 10pm.

Bookings are advised, so you can either call 0191 2524040 or book through https://locawhitleybay.com/#book