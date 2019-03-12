Hour-by-hour forecast: This is when Storm Gareth will hit the North East with strong winds and heavy rain

The weather of late has turned wet and windy, with the Met Office issuing yellow weather warnings for wind to the North East as Storm Gareth sweeps the UK.

Tuesday (12 March) will see a breezy day of sunny spells and a few blustery showers, mainly over western hills where wintry at times.

The weather of late has turned wet and windy, with the Met Office issuing yellow weather warnings for wind to the North East as Storm Gareth sweeps the UK.

It will become windier with longer spells of rain and hill snow from late afternoon. Maximum temperature of 7C.

It will be very windy and cold overnight with frequent showers, heavy at times, and perhaps falling as snow over western hills. It will become dry later in the night, but staying very windy.

The Met Office said: “Strong west to northwesterly winds are expected from Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday with possible transport disruption.”

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place for the North East until 3pm on Wednesday. th East Engl

What to expect from this weather warning

- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

- It's likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are affected by spray and/or large waves.

Hour-by-hour forecast of when Storm Gareth will hit the North East with strong winds.

21:00 - Cloudy, 6C. Wind gust: 43mph

22:00 - Cloudy, 6C. Wind gust: 44mph

23:00 - Light rain, 6C. Wind gust: 49mph

Wednesday (13 March)

00:00 - Light rain, 6C. Wind gust: 48mph

01:00 - Heavy rain, 6C. Wind gust: 48mph

02:00 - Light shower, 6C. Wind gust: 47mph

03:00 - Cloudy, 6C. Wind gust: 48mph

04:00 - Partly cloudy, 6C. Wind gust: 48mph

05:00 - Partly cloudy, 6C. Wind gust: 48mph

06:00 - Partly cloudy, 7C. Wind gust: 47mph

07:00 - Sunny day, 7C. Wind gust: 47mph

08:00 - Sunny day, 7C. Wind gust: 46mph

09:00 - Sunny day, 8C. Wind gust: 46mph

10:00 - Sunny day, 8C. Wind gust: 48mph

11:00 - Sunny intervals, 9C. Wind gust: 48mph

12:00 - Sunny day, 10C. Wind gust: 47mph

13:00 - Sunny day, 10C. Wind gust: 44mph

14:00 - Sunny day, 10C. Wind gust: 41mph

15:00 - Sunny day, 10C. Wind gust: 40mph